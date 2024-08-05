The better-for-you, fast casual restaurant brand, Protein Bar & Kitchen, is revamping their health-centric menu with an exciting protein-packed option for every body. Cahokia brown rice, high in protein and other nutrients, is being added as the new base to their fan-favorite bowls, bar-ritos, wraps, and salads. The protein-focused concept made a name for themselves by making quinoa a staple in its dishes before it became a household item. More than a decade later, Protein Bar & Kitchen maintains its position as leader in the fast casual industry by serving up another menu base that is nutritious, doesn’t sacrifice quality or taste, and meets customer’s changing dietary preferences.

Since launching in Chicago, Protein Bar & Kitchen is already seeing positive results with many devoted and long-time customers making the switch to brown rice. In fact, about 25% of orders have been swapped to include the new brown rice. The Chicago Med, one of the brand’s newest brown rice bowls, is already one of the top menu sellers – ranking second in its category since its release. Known for being at the forefront of trends in the fast casual better-for-you space, Protein Bar & Kitchen listened to its customers and made menu innovations in response to their feedback without losing the brand’s identity. Chef Henry Hill, who obtained Michelin status while the executive chef of a Chicago restaurant, was brought in as the culinary consultant for their new menu items and base.

“When people think of protein, brown rice is definitely not the first thing that comes to mind,” said Chef Henry. “During the search for Protein Bar & Kitchen’s next base, we both came across Cahokia Rice and fell in love with the product. It’s delicious, nutritious, and can be a central part of their menu for years to come. Protein Bar & Kitchen is not a follower, but a leader in finding new ways to serve up their bowls, bar-ritos, wraps, and salads, and we believe brown rice will separate this brand from their competitors.”

The Cahokia brown rice is locally sourced, grown from the rich soils along the banks of the Mississippi River in Southern Illinois. They’re picked by fourth generation farmers who know the importance of cultivating fresh and quality products every day.

Reasons why this type of rice is healthier than the conventional alternative:

Cahokia brown rice has 53% more protein, providing a great base option for vegans and vegetarians.

It has a lower glycemic index than other rice strains, making it a delicious solution for people who are diabetic.

Being a third-party certified non-GMO product, Cahokia brown rice is grown naturally without additives or genetic modifications.

Since Cahokia brown rice is cultivated near the Mississippi River, the soil is already full of nutrients and farmers can use less water to grow a healthy crop.

The rice is heavy metal free and regularly tested to ensure levels are below detectable limits.

The Cahokia rice farm is also a certified sustainable food producer by the Food Alliance.

“We pride ourselves on finding new, exciting, and healthy ways to offer meals to our customers on the go,” said Jeff Drake, CEO and President of Protein Bar & Kitchen. “Cahokia brown rice, just like quinoa, is adaptable and a perfect base for every BODY regardless of dietary restrictions and diet choices. We feel this high-protein brown rice will continue to keep our super fan base happy for years to come!”

As pioneers in the fast casual, better-for-you space, Protein Bar & Kitchen continues to own the category and remain at the forefront of protein-packed culinary innovation. The brand has developed its menu with 15+ protein options for every Body, and a set of rotating flavors and ingredients across all dayparts to keep the menu fresh and exciting.

As a result, year-over-year Chicago store sales were up 27%, as well as continued suburban growth with a sales increase of 17% in 2023. As consumers continue to prioritize healthy options, Protein Bar & Kitchen stakes its claim as the restaurant of choice for unique and flavorful protein shakes, smoothies and food with new menu innovations and limited-time-offers set to debut throughout 2024.

Protein Bar & Kitchen is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand delivers exceptional food and made-to-order beverages in a minimally complex environment leading to smaller real estate footprints and reduced buildout costs with nearly $1.385 million average annual revenue*.

*This figure is the average gross restaurant sales in 2023 for four traditional locations open for the entire year, excluding non-traditional locations and central business district locations ($1,385,000). This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise; it is for informational purposes only.