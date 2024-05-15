Protein Bar & Kitchen – a better-for-you, fast casual restaurant brand is toasting to 15 years of business in Chicagoland. Since opening their doors in 2009, Protein Bar & Kitchen has been dedicated to serving delicious, nutritious, and protein-packed food and drink. The brand has stood the test of time with its evolving menu, design and just last year had a historic 2023 with its launch into franchising.

Six years ago, Protein Bar & Kitchen adapted their brand name to add ‘and Kitchen’ as a nod to their continued dedication to delivering outstanding and forward-thinking culinary options. Additionally, the design and brand aesthetic has changed, staying true to their roots of nutritious and delicious menu items, evolving to meet the needs of PBK’s guests. Today Protein Bar & Kitchen remains committed to bringing their menus to communities nationwide, launching franchising opportunities, licensing for airports, universities, hospitals and more.

Recent Accomplishments

● In 2023, the brand launched two new corporate locations in Northbrook, Ill. and a licensing deal at Salt Lake City International Airport, that opened in November. This is in addition to two signed non-traditional licenses in LaGuardia Airport and O’Hare International Airport that are set to open in summer of 2024.

● Expansion goals for 2024 will continue to build with the team prioritizing both traditional franchise growth as well as non-traditional airport locations. Newly appointed Vice President of Franchise Development, Jimmy McFeeters, is leading the charge for immense growth in the years ahead.



“I’m incredibly proud of Protein Bar & Kitchen’s journey since its inception,” says Jeff Drake, CEO and President of Protein Bar & Kitchen. “As we commemorate this milestone, I’m deeply grateful for our exceptional team. Their unwavering dedication has been instrumental in navigating the successes and adaptations we’ve spearheaded over the past several years.”

Future Plans

● The brand has developed its menu with 15+ protein options, and rotates flavors and ingredients seasonally to keep the menu fresh and exciting. As a result, year-over-year Chicago store sales were up 27%, as well as continued suburban growth with a sales increase of 17% over 2023.

● As consumers continue to prioritize healthy options, Protein Bar & Kitchen stakes it claim as the restaurant of choice for unique and flavorful protein shakes and food with new menu innovations and limited-time-offers set to debut throughout 2024.

● Technology will also take center stage in 2024 as Protein Bar & Kitchen makes enhancements for restaurant operators and its dedicated fan base. A strategic partnership with Incentivio will help fuel the brand’s loyalty program and provide rich, ROI-boosting insights into menu optimization. As online ordering has grown in popularity, Protein Bar & Kitchen has integrated solutions that streamline orders placed through mobile, web, and third-party delivery providers.

● In addition, a cloud- based training and support program for team members is designed improved order consistency. Collectively, these resources will have a proven impact on customer satisfaction and bottom-line results.

Protein Bar & Kitchen is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand delivers exceptional food and made-to-order beverages in a minimally complex environment leading to smaller real estate footprints and reduced cost with nearly $1.385 Million average annual revenue*.

*This figure is the average gross restaurant sales in 2023 for four traditional locations open for the entire year, excluding non-traditional locations and central business district locations ($1,385,000). This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise; it is for informational purposes only.