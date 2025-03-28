As consumer demand for healthier, high-protein meals continues to soar, Protein Bar & Kitchen, the leading better-for-you, fast casual restaurant, is riding the momentum straight into the heart of Indianapolis. Jamie Little, a veteran motorsports reporter, and her husband, Cody Selman, a seasoned sales professional, aim to bring three locations to the Indy area. The first location is set to open by Spring of 2026.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie and Cody to our franchise family,” said Jeff Drake, CEO and President of Protein Bar & Kitchen. “This dynamic duo has so much love for the Indianapolis area and, with their busy lifestyle, know first-hand the need for convenient and better-for-you options. Our commitment remains steadfast to inspire and delight consumers with innovative, protein-packed offerings that meet the ever-changing demands of health-conscious diners.”

Behind the Signed Agreement:

Jamie Little – For more than two decades, Little has been sharing the important stories of NASCAR & IndyCar races from pit road. In 2004, she became the first woman to cover the Indy 500. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, she is considered a trailblazer for women in sports broadcasting and currently covers NASCAR and select IndyCar races on FOX.

Cody Selman – A seasoned business and sales professional, Selman transitioned from medical sales to his first franchise business in 2013. He, along with Little, found success as part of the Jimmy John's franchise system and went on to open numerous Nothing Bundt Cake locations in the Indianapolis area.

– A seasoned business and sales professional, Selman transitioned from medical sales to his first franchise business in 2013. He, along with Little, found success as part of the Jimmy John’s franchise system and went on to open numerous Nothing Bundt Cake locations in the Indianapolis area. After selling their previous franchise locations in search of a business that aligned with their personal lifestyle, the duo discovered Protein Bar & Kitchen. Enthusiastic about the brand’s healthy, protein-packed menu, they immediately knew it was something they could confidently share with their family, friends and community.

“It is the perfect time to bring a concept like Protein Bar & Kitchen to our area,” said Little. “After seeing and tasting the food, we knew this was the right fit for our next venture. It was important to us that the next brand we joined aligned with our personal lifestyle and values, and Protein Bar & Kitchen definitely reflects this with its commitment to healthy, high-protein meals made with quality ingredients.”

This expansion comes as Protein Bar & Kitchen enhances its technology with mobile and online ordering via Incentivio, a robust loyalty program and marketing automation through Klaviyo, and AI-powered tools to optimize customer feedback, culinary innovation, and administrative efficiencies. Furthermore, the expansion highlights the robust growth projected for the franchising industry in 2025. According to the International Franchise Association (IFA), the total franchise output is projected to exceed $936.4 billion dollars this year, rising by 4.4%.

In 2024, along with signing three franchise agreements in Illinois, Protein Bar & Kitchen took to the skies, opening airport locations in LaGuardia and O’Hare, with plans to open another in Boise, Idaho. The brand also saw a 33% increase in same-store sales growth, driven by strategic brand awareness campaigns, efficient operations, and digital marketing efforts and attributes its success to leveraging a hybrid model of franchised and licensed expansion supported by robust PR, innovative technology, and a clear brand identity.

Protein Bar & Kitchen is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand delivers exceptional food and made-to-order beverages in a minimally complex environment leading to smaller real estate footprints and reduced buildout costs with nearly $1.385 Million average annual revenue*.

