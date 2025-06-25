Protein Bar & Kitchen is turning up the flavor this summer with the launch of a new Korean-Inspired Steak Bowl, featuring the wildly loved Original Bitchin’ Sauce. This crave-worthy creation drops June 24 at select Protein Bar & Kitchen locations.

The Steak & Seoul Bowl is stacked with seared steak, Cahokia brown rice, organic rainbow carrots, baby spinach, pickled red onion, kimchi, gochujang, green onion, and a generous drizzle of Bitchin’ Sauce, bringing spice, brightness, umami, and that signature almond-based creaminess in every bite.

“We are thrilled to team up with Bitchin’ Sauce as we introduce new steak entrees to our menu,” said Jeff Drake, CEO of Protein Bar & Kitchen. “This partnership is the perfect example of our desire to collaborate and innovate while staying true to our offering of delicious, nutritious, and protein-packed options for our guests. The Steak & Seoul is a flavorful and inspired new dish that we know will quickly become a fan favorite.”

And it gets even better–Bitchin’ Sauce will now be available as an add-on to any bowl through the Protein Bar & Kitchen app, making it easier than ever to build your own Bitchin’-powered meal.

“The Bitchin’ Team is so excited about being included in Protein Bar & Kitchen’s new Steak & Seoul Bowl,” said Starr Edwards, founder and CEO of Bitchin’ Sauce. “We love a saucy bowl! Their mission to serve up real food with bold flavor totally aligns with what we’re all about.”

This marks another exciting brand for Protein Bar & Kitchen, as the team continues to push the envelope with menu innovation rooted in delicious menu options with bold flavor pairings.