Protein Bar & Kitchen Opens at O’Hare International Airport

Protein Bar & Kitchen announced a new location to open at O’Hare International Airport in January 2023 in conjunction with the Chicago Department of Aviation and URW. This will be a first airport location for the flavor-forward, better-for-you fast casual concept. Protein Bar & Kitchen will open a temporary grab-and-go location in February and then open its permanent location this summer. Both new locations will self-managed and located the newly renovated Terminal 5.

The brand is set to open an additional airport location in Salt Lake City International Airport in late 2023.

“The opening at O’Hare airport with Salt Lake City on the horizon is an important part of our new growth plan that includes non-traditional locations for Protein Bar & Kitchen,” says Protein Bar & Kitchen CEO Jeff Drake. “We have been known for our urban locations near office buildings and we are now exploring airports, hospitals, universities and more to diversify our expansion.”

Protein Bar & Kitchen also announces a first location on Chicago’s North Shore in Northbrook, Il. This demonstrates expansion for the brand into suburban neighborhoods and a diversification beyond Protein Bar’s original footprint in Chicago’s Loop.

As with the brand’s downtown Chicago restaurants, the new locations will feature an expansive menu of bowls, salads, protein shakes, acai bowls and breakfast along with the innovative grab-and-go snacks for which Protein & Kitchen has been known and coveted.

Guests can also look forward to an enhanced experience, with elevated design elements and an emphasis on “digital hospitality” – ensuring the restaurant is optimized for in-restaurant dining, to-go orders as well as delivery services.

“We are excited about this growth and look forward to offering our loyal and new customers an elevated experience in quick, healthy dining,” says Kate Rettker, Senior Marketing Director for Protein Bar & Kitchen.

Protein Bar & Kitchen recently opened locations at Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, surrounded by Northwestern Hospital, and at Henry Crown Sports Pavilion located at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. These smaller-scale kiosk locations serve up freshly blended shakes and juices, acai bowls, parfaits, curated snacks, and grab-and-go-entrees to guests on the go