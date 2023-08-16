Pumpkin is Back as Dunkin' Unveils its Fall Menu

Dunkin’s pumpkin lineup is back, It’s been 258 long days since pumpkin fans savored their last sweet taste of pumpkin at Dunkin’. Today, guests can indulge in the reintroduction of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin bakery line-up. Along with the restaurant’s menu launch, Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will return to grocery stores this September.

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” says Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “It’s truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”

Dunkin’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is back, stirring memories of golden autumns past. Available iced or hot, this latte features notes of sweet pumpkin, vanilla and fall spices. It’s blended with rich espresso and milk, then crowned with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar – giving it that quintessential fall shimmer.

Last year’s crowd-pleaser, the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, is back by popular demand. This unique drink combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced or Hot Coffee with sweet pumpkin, cream and a touch of hazelnut for the perfect pick-me-up to feel the essence of fall from August onwards.

The grand comeback of the Pumpkin Swirl stands as Dunkin’s most sought-after flavor. As the secret ingredient underpinning the brand’s fall beverage line-up, guests can customize their favorite drinks by adding the swirl to hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew or frozen coffee.

And for those cozy moments at home, Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup Pods make a triumphant return. This seasonal favorite promises a taste of fall with every brew, featuring a blend of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon flavors. The K-Cup pods are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations.

Pivotal to the return of pumpkin at Dunkin’ is the brand’s Pumpkin Bakery line-up, spotlighting three fan favorites that are now available in the bakery case. Customers can enjoy the Pumpkin Cake Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, both glazed to perfection and the Pumpkin Muffin, overflowing with notes of pumpkin and sweet spices, topped with streusel and a drizzle of white icing. Rich and comforting, this powerhouse pumpkin ensemble is the ideal complement to a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte or dark Dunkin’ Midnight coffee for an uplifting pick-me-up any time of day.

Bacon, too, is getting a seasonal makeover with the reintroduction of Maple Sugar Bacon. Guests can enjoy the caramelized maple sugar bacon in two distinct ways: savor it on its own as Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon or in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring a fried egg and white cheddar cheese nestled within a flaky, toasted croissant.

Following the overwhelming success and immense fan adoration of last year’s pumpkin spice-lover approved treat in the grocery aisles, two iconic brands reunite to bring back the limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Featuring flavor notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices – including cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg – these grahams promise a taste sensation that’s perfect for the season. Available online at shop.goldfishsmiles.com today and in-stores nationwide wherever Goldfish is sold starting in September, they are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.69, while supplies last.

For Dunkin’ Rewards members, exclusive, limited-time offers are always on the horizon. Guests can explore August’s one-time offers here, which spotlight a free Medium Frozen Beverage with purchase, a $3 Dunkin’ Wrap with drink purchase, and a $2 Medium Cold Brew with purchase (including customization of new Pumpkin Swirl).

That’s not all, as September has even more delights in store. Starting September 1, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy the following one-time offers:

The celebrated return of Free Coffee Mondays where members can kick off the week with a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase.

FREE Order of Hashbrowns with a breakfast sandwich purchase.

$3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte, including the new Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com. From now until September 3, new members will receive a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with purchase on their first transaction with Dunkin’ Rewards. Upon signing up, new members will begin earning points towards free food and drinks, gain access to exclusive deals and unlock secret menu items. To take advantage of the offers, members must activate them in the app prior to ordering.