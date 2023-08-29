Pumpkin Fresh Frozen Custard Return to Culver’s

Pumpkin Fresh Frozen Custard treats return to Culver’s on September 4 and this year, the comeback brings an extra surprise. At all Culver’s locations systemwide on National Pumpkin Day (October 26), Pumpkin Pecan Frozen Custard will return as the Flavor of the Day.

The Pumpkin Pecan flavor will also be rotated into each restaurant’s unique Flavor of the Day calendar between September 4 and November 26, offering guests multiple chances to enjoy a treat that perfectly represents the fall season.

Also on September 4, Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixers and Pumpkin Spice Shakes return to the limited time menu! These fall delights will be available through Nov. 26 or while supplies last at all Culver’s locations. Descriptions of each menu item are below: