Pumpkin Joins the Organic Menu at Clean Juice

Clean Juice announced four new, all organic seasonal menu items available at more than 125 open stores nationwide. Now throughout November, the limited-time menu includes new smoothies, blended coffee, and an acai bowl featuring the most popular and anticipated flavor of fall, the pumpkin. Unlike other popular fast-casual fall drinks, Clean Juice creates its fan favorite fall smoothies with organic pumpkin puree derived directly from the fruit without any flavored syrups, dyes or additives.

As always at Clean Juice, the new fall menu creations are created using only the highest quality produce on the market featuring antioxidants, vitamins and warm-spiced seasonal flavors, providing a flavorful and nutrient-dense option for guests. Pumpkin is a low-calorie fruit that features Vitamin A and vital antioxidants that helps boost the immune system as we approach cold and flu season.

The fall menu rollout includes three blended beverages and an acai bowl created with all USDA certified organic ingredients:

The Pumpkin One (Smoothie): Banana, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Vanilla, Maple Syrup & Almond Milk

The Apple Cider One (Smoothie): Juiced Apple Blended with Banana, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Pie Spice & Maple Syrup

The Pumpkin One + Cold-Brew (Blended Coffee): Banana, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Cold-Brew & Almond Milk

The Fall Bowl (Acai Bowl): Acai Blended with Banana, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Syrup & Almond Milk, and Topped with Granola, Banana & Pumpkin Seeds

“We are immensely proud of our seasonal innovations that are collaboratively created by our Juice Advisory Council made up of Franchise Partners, our Juiceristas and guests. Everyone always looks forward to our seasonal flavor offers, but especially Fall, because it’s real, all organic, creations featuring real pumpkin,” says Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. “At Clean Juice, we are ‘Pumpkin up the Jam’ by offering our guests a truly healthy seasonal option compared to other fall beverages on the market that are packed with processed sugar and artificial pumpkin flavoring.”

Recently expanding to its 200th unit in 33 states in less than seven years, the popular quick service restaurant showcases its powerful focus on the personal guest experience while offering a line-up of certified organic superfood-ingredient smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads, acai bowls, and more. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based franchise also has more than 75 stores in development, including the brand's first national ambassador, Tim Tebow, opening his own Clean Juice franchise in Jacksonville later this month. Clean Juice's success has contributed to a dedicated focus on educating the public about the benefits of eating organic, healthy options.