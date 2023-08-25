Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls to Return at Cicis

Prepare to be enchanted by C.C. Pazzini, the creative mastermind behind Cicis all you can eat buffet, as he reintroduces the grand comeback of the Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls this fall.

Available for a limited time, Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls will be available on Cicis buffets nationwide and on cicis.com starting on Monday, August 28. The sweet treat showcases the brand’s pumpkin spice-infused icing, delivering hints of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg in each delightful bite. Priced the same as standard cinnamon rolls, the fall LTO will also be available for pick-up and delivery.

“Our fans adored our mouthwatering Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls so much last year we had to bring them back again this year," remarks Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. "We are thrilled to reintroduce a festive take on our classic sweet treat to our buffet rotation and satisfy our customers' fall cravings once again.”