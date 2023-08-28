Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread Returns to Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie’s welcomes back its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread as an addition to the brand’s famous flavored Howie Bread lineup. The limited-time offer is available starting August 28 at participating Hungry Howie’s locations nationwide, and will continue through November, while supplies last.

The limited-time Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread celebrates the season’s most quintessential fall flavor and combines it with pizza’s favorite side – breadsticks. Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread at Hungry Howie's comes with 16 pieces of hot, buttery oven-baked bread sticks with warm pumpkin spice and a sweet side of white icing for dipping.

“Customers love our Howie Bread selection, so with that in mind, we decided to introduce Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread as a seasonal flavor addition in 2021,” says Jeff Rinke, vice president of marketing and product development at Hungry Howie’s. “Over the past two years we’ve seen such a positive response to Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread, which is why we're bringing back our customers favorite Fall limited-time offer.”

Hungry Howie’s began as a 1,000-square-foot hamburger shop in Taylor, Michigan that has since turned into a successful carry-out and delivery pizza chain. Today, the originators of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise has expanded to 535 locations across the country. Hungry Howie’s is a leader in the national pizza segment and specializes in offering 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. Additionally, the franchise offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, and more.

The Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread will be available in-store, online and by phone for carry-out orders only, nationwide, starting Monday, August 28 through November, while supplies last (prices may vary).