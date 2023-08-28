    Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread Returns to Hungry Howie's

    Industry News | August 28, 2023

    Hungry Howie’s welcomes back its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread as an addition to the brand’s famous flavored Howie Bread lineup. The limited-time offer is available starting August 28 at participating Hungry Howie’s locations nationwide, and will continue through November, while supplies last. 

    The limited-time Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread celebrates the season’s most quintessential fall flavor and combines it with pizza’s favorite side – breadsticks. Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread at Hungry Howie's comes with 16 pieces of hot, buttery oven-baked bread sticks with warm pumpkin spice and a sweet side of white icing for dipping. 

    “Customers love our Howie Bread selection, so with that in mind, we decided to introduce Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread as a seasonal flavor addition in 2021,” says Jeff Rinke, vice president of marketing and product development at Hungry Howie’s. “Over the past two years we’ve seen such a positive response to Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread, which is why we're bringing back our customers favorite Fall limited-time offer.” 

    Hungry Howie’s began as a 1,000-square-foot hamburger shop in Taylor, Michigan that has since turned into a successful carry-out and delivery pizza chain. Today, the originators of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise has expanded to 535 locations across the country. Hungry Howie’s is a leader in the national pizza segment and specializes in offering 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. Additionally, the franchise offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, and more.  

    The Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread will be available in-store, online and by phone for carry-out orders only, nationwide, starting Monday, August 28 through November, while supplies last (prices may vary).

