Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve Returns to Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co., America’s Best Poké Restaurant, is back with a sweet surprise for the fifth year in a row, making it a fall tradition like no other! Embracing the new season and the enchantment of autumn, they're bringing back their beloved Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve, available until supplies last. This long-awaited seasonal delight is available now at all 27 Island Fin Poké Co. locations.

Known for its creamy and tropical flavors, Soft Serve is a beloved treat that perfectly complements the brand’s deliciously customizable poké bowls. Guests can choose from a variety of refreshing flavors depending on the time of year, with all offering the original flavor of Pineapple and now Pumpkin Spice. This new flavor is the perfect flavor and a special treat for guests to enjoy after a flavorful poké bowl. It's a delightful fusion of two beloved worlds: the sunny shores of Hawaii and the cozy ambiance of the fall season.

"Embracing the changing seasons is our way of spicing up life at Island Fin Poké Co.,” says Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. “Nothing says fall like pumpkin spice, and with the exciting return of our Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve, we're inviting our guests to savor the classic flavors of autumn with every delicious spoonful.”

From curated music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. The brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the always empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making the guest’s experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allow guests to create endless options of poké bowls that are gluten-free – including the Dole Soft Serve.