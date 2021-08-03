Pure Green Announces Partnership with Delivery Platform Gopuff

Leading health and wellness brand and national quick-service chain Pure Green has announced select Pure Green cold pressed juices and wellness shots are now available for instant delivery on Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate everyday needs.

Pure Green was founded in 2014 in New York City in an effort to deliver pure, wholesome ingredients to health-conscious consumers. With seven store locations across Chicago, Florida and New York, menu staples include superfood smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls, avocado toasts and more. The brand has also developed a line of shelf-stable cold pressed juices and wellness shots, made with all natural ingredients – including the Golden Girl, Pure Greens, Rockin Beet and Soul Kick juices in 16 oz., and the Green Boost, Turmeric Tonic and Wake Me Up wellness shots in 2 oz. – all of which will be available on Gopuff. With 30 new Pure Green stores slated to open in 2021 and the launch of its Gopuff partnership, Pure Green is well positioned to inspire healthier communities across the country.

Passionate about connecting with and supporting each of the cities in which it operates, Gopuff has partnered with local brands like Pure Green across dozens of U.S. cities, delivering their locally loved products to customers’ doors in minutes.

“We are excited to join Gopuff in this latest venture, which will allow us to further expand our footprint and reach consumers in brand new markets across the U.S.,” says Ross Franklin, Founder & CEO of Pure Green.