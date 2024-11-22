Pure Green, the fastest-growing wellness-based juice bar franchise, is excited to announce a new smoothie in collaboration with POM Wonderful, the number-one-selling 100-percent pomegranate juice in North America: The POM Glow Smoothie. Debuting on November 1 to coincide with the start of National Pomegranate Month, the limited-time collaboration offers a perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors, combining the bold, tangy taste of POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice with the subtle sweetness and vibrant color of pitaya. Pineapple adds tropical freshness, while collagen protein boosts this beautiful blend, perfect for smoothie lovers looking for nourishing ingredients during the winter months.

“We are thrilled to partner with POM Wonderful to bring this vibrant pomegranate smoothie to our menu nationwide,” said Ross Franklin, Founder and CEO of Pure Green. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to offer our customers the highest quality, nutrient-packed products, and we can’t wait to see how much they enjoy this refreshing new addition.”

Pure Green brings healthy superfoods into communities, making them more accessible by introducing nutrition as nature intended. All items, including cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies, wellness shots, acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, superfood toasts, and juice cleanses, are formulated using the highest-quality ingredients and superfoods, designed for optimal performance.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice contains the juice of two whole-pressed California-grown pomegranates per 8oz serving and nothing more – no fillers, and never any added sugar. POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice’s unique process is thoughtfully crafted. Wonderful variety pomegranates are whole-pressed to release the polyphenols in the rind, pith, and arils, optimizing potential antioxidant benefits.

“Since 2002, POM Wonderful has made pomegranates more accessible to consumers across North America,” said Jennifer Hirano, vice president of marketing at POM Wonderful. “We’re excited to highlight the purity and integrity of POM Juice to Pure Green consumers, allowing them to experience the benefits of our products through this unique collaboration.”

Many of Pure Green’s cold-pressed juices contain up to five pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables in a single bottle. Founded in 2014 by wellness visionary Ross Franklin, Pure Green has built a huge following over the past ten years, gaining national recognition from professional athletes and celebrities alike. With a mission to create healthier communities worldwide, Pure Green is on track to have 100 locations open by the start of 2025.