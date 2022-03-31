Pure Green Expanding in Midwest with Michigan Franchises

Pure Green, a national wellness bar and leading supplier of cold pressed juice is expanding operations in the Midwest with the opening of multiple franchise locations in Michigan. In partnership with health and wellness entrepreneurs, Jack Fallon and John Licari, and restauranteur, Anthony Kuzmanovski, Pure Green will open its first franchise in Rochester, MI beginning on March 30, 2022. With a corporate mantra of “building healthier communities around the globe,” the brand will deliver its signature superfood smoothies, cold pressed juices, wellness shots, acai bowls and more to the Downtown Rochester area at 205 South Main street, Rochester, MI, 48307.

Pure Green Rochester will be located next door to popular restaurants like Main Street Billiards and Bakehouse 48, and in walking distance from Rochester Chop House and The Meeting House. Following the launch of Pure Green Rochester, Fallon, Licari and Kuzmanovski plan to open over 50 Pure Green locations throughout Michigan in the coming years.

“Health and Wellness is something that my team and I are passionate about. While traveling and trying to find healthy food options, we found Pure Green. We were blown away by their products, the quality ingredients they offered, and not to mention, the delicious taste,” says Kuzmanovski. “After meeting with Pure Green CEO, Ross Franklin and VP of Franchise Operation, Michael Cecchini, immediately, our team realized we had the same mission of connecting people around the world with healthy and delicious superfoods. We asked Ross to let us help by bringing Pure Green to Michigan, and the rest is history!”

The opening of Pure Green Rochester is a part of an ambitious plan to grow the brand’s national footprint with 50 new stores across the US in 2022. These efforts began in 2020 with the opening of new locations in Orlando, FL, Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, Princeton, NJ, Boca Del Mar, FL, and Aventura, FL. Pure Green Rochester will join this growing list, along with additional locations in Brooklyn, NY, Atlanta, GA, Denver, CO, and Miami, FL later this year.