Pure Green Set to Open in Chicago's West Loop Neighborhood

Leading cold pressed juice brand and national wellness bar, Pure Green announced continued expansion of its retail division with the opening of Pure Green Fulton Market in Chicago’s bustling West Loop neighborhood.

The new store, located at 936 W Fulton Market will open on Saturday, December 4th, serving delicious and nutrient-dense products that satisfy a growing demand for healthy and affordable food options in the area. Open from 7 AM - 9 PM daily, Pure Green Fulton Market will offer handcrafted and made-to-order smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls, cold-pressed juices, shots and more.

As Pure Green expands in the Chicago market, this will mark its third location in the city and will be minority and LGBTQ-owned. The new store will join an array of new businesses that have recently expanded to the thriving West Loop neighborhood including Fortune 500 companies, trendy Michelin-rated restaurants, and boutique gyms. Located across the street from the Time Out Market in the historic Fulton Central Market building, the new store’s modern and industrial design will reflect the energy and rich history of the neighborhood.

First-time business owners, Jason Pullan and Waylon Porter, are excited to bring their passion for health and wellness to residents and visitors of the West Loop and look forward to creating a community around the brand’s mission to connect people with superfoods.

“As a healthcare worker, I have seen how many chronic diseases are deeply linked to the overconsumption of ultra-processed and sugary foods. After seeing patients suffer from complications related to these chronic diseases over the years, I knew I wanted to be a part of the solution to help people make healthy choices, by offering delicious and convenient food and drink options.”

In addition to a new retail presence, Pure Green Fulton Market will offer delivery options through multiple platforms for local patrons.