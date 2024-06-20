QDOBA, America’s #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, announced its newest protein, Habanero Lime Steak, available for a limited time. Continuing to flex its innovation muscle and keeping guests’ creations new and flavorful, the spicy new menu option, available exclusively at QDOBA, features tender grilled steak tossed in fiery habanero sauce, lime juice and fresh cilantro. Sautéed in-house over an open flame, the new Habanero Lime Steak packs a fiery punch, underscoring QDOBA’s continued focus on flavor — and its ability to keep pace with consumer preferences and provide new ways to customize orders with bold and unique offerings.

“Our new Habanero Lime Steak is great for guests who love a little heat and are looking to take their bowl or burrito up a notch,” said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. “Freshly prepared in our kitchens, our newest steak provides the perfect hit of heat and is one of the most craveable proteins to ever hit our menu.”

QDOBA’s Habanero Lime Steak is available for a limited time only to order in-restaurant, online at https://order.qdoba.com/ or through the QDOBA app for pickup or delivery at participating locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.