QDOBA Adds Three Executives to Development Team

QDOBA Mexican Eats (QDOBA), the largest franchise opportunity in the fast casual Mexican segment, has added three industry leaders to its development team. Joining the leading concept is Lori Osley as Vice President of Franchise Development, Kyle Brown as Director of Design and Architecture and Anthony Friel as Project Manager. The group of trade veterans will spearhead continued growth efforts by offering extended support to new and existing franchisees.



Osley is joining the leading Mexican fast casual brand with substantial development experience through her work with Sonic Drive-In’s as the Senior Director of Franchise Development. In this role, Osley directed the brand’s franchisee recruitment initiatives and garnered strong relationships with operators seeking to expand their portfolio. With more than 15 years of experience within the industry, Osley will be guiding the brand’s strategic growth initiatives.



Brown has served in a variety of project management and design roles – most notably, he had pivotal roles at Sonic Drive-In and Blaze Pizza prior to joining QDOBA. Brown will provide extensive support on traditional and non-traditional store designs.



Friel’s experience in restaurant construction runs deep. He is joining QDOBA with 17 years of construction experience under his belt, aiding concepts like Modern Market and Kinetic Projects. Friel will utilize his vast experiences to provide franchisees with construction and development support for all restaurant formats.



“While exploring a variety of franchise development leadership opportunities, I had a strong list of criteria for the brand that I was seeking to join — the brand has to offer a great return on investment, the opportunity to onboard with various models of investments and ample white space to allow for continual franchise growth. QDOBA checked all of those boxes, and more,” says Osley. “Joining a strong team, especially with the addition of Kyle and Anthony, gives me ample room to grow as a professional and learn from the best. I’m looking forward to connecting with qualified multi-unit operators across the country by visiting target growth markets and attending various industry conferences, like MUFC in the coming weeks!”



Osley, Brown and Friel are joining the QDOBA team during a monumental period for the brand. Entering 2022 with their largest franchise deal in brand history after closing 2021 with 60 franchise commitments – they are ready to spearhead the brand’s growth by expanding the unit count of existing franchisees, connecting with new talented operators and offering extensive design and construction aid for operators.



“Every member joining our team brings an impressive portfolio with them. They each have a unique perspective for aiding franchisees that will help guide us through our major growth period,” said Jim Sullivan, CDO at QDOBA. “Stacking our development team allows us to provide franchisees with the type of support that not all brands are equipped to offer – rather than moving to a low-touch support model, we are leaning into giving as much assistance as possible.”



As QDOBA propels its growth throughout the United States, it is actively seeking qualified multi-unit and multi-segment groups with experience in development strategy and a focus on diversifying with a bold concept.