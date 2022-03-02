QDOBA Adds Three Pilot Ghost Kitchen Markets with REEF

QDOBA, the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, today announced the addition of three pilot locations in Seattle, Austin and Atlanta with REEF, the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs and neighborhood kitchens in the United States and Canada. Beginning in April, REEF-operated kitchens will help feed the increasing demand for QDOBA’s upgraded menu by making it more widely available to enjoy with a streamlined delivery service.

“Our strategic relationship with REEF’s innovative team empowers us to meet the increasing demand of flavor seekers across the US in an operations-minded and more sustainable way,” says Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. “REEF’s culinary ecosystem will give us the tools needed to grow and celebrate our flagship menu items, like our signature Queso & Chips, without compromising quality, freshness or flavor.”

In these three pilot markets, QDOBA and REEF plan to test up to 25 locations with a goal to expand throughout the US and into International markets over the next 2-5 years. This is one of several exciting brand initiatives for growth this year, and signals plans for aggressive expansion into franchise and license location development for QDOBA.

“By combining REEF’s innovative model and QDOBA’s signature flavors, neighborhoods across the country will now have a new and convenient way to have their favorite menu items delivered directly,” says Michael Beacham, President of REEF Kitchens. “We’re excited to be able to bring QDOBA closer to its loyal fans as well as introducing it to new customers through this partnership.”

Like all QDOBA restaurants, the new REEF locations will offer a menu featuring high-quality ingredients such as freshly chopped veggies, in-house pickled jalapeños, flame-grilled steak and adobo chicken. Guests can build their own flavorful masterpiece by choosing from a variety of entrée options, including burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads. As always, guests can add signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole for free on any QDOBA entrée.