QDOBA, America’s #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, announced today a series of franchise development agreements that will significantly expand the brand’s presence with 39 new locations across key markets in the United States. Led by renowned franchise operators Cafua Management Company and Mountain View Management among other experienced franchisees, this announcement underscores QDOBA’s aggressive growth strategy aimed at doubling its footprint to 1,500 units over the next seven years.

Leveraging their success with Dunkin’ franchises, Rick Albert and Mark Cafua are expanding into QDOBA with five new restaurants some of which are planned for Lebanon, Mount Pocono, and Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. The team is planning further expansion in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and other markets complementary to Cafua Family operations.

“Joining Qdoba presents a great opportunity to be part of a leading Mexican fast-casual brand known for its innovative, high-quality, and flavorful menu offerings,” said Rick Albert, CEO of Mountain View Management. “I’m pleased with Qdoba’s commitment to fresh, customizable ingredients and its dedication to providing a top-tier dining experience. The brand’s strong performance and tremendous growth potential make it an ideal choice for expansion, aligning well with my vision for franchise success.”

Additional franchisees leading the brand’s latest developments include:

Rojo Caliente Restaurants , an existing franchisee with six locations, has committed to building two more locations in Reno, Nevada and the surrounding market.

Q. Carolina Restaurants plans to build nine additional locations throughout Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, adding to their 11 existing restaurants.

Q. Mex, LLC in Portland, with nine current restaurants, will develop four more in the Portland, Oregon area.

Drawing in on their success as a former Wingstop franchisee, Golden Maize Restaurants, LLC will open five locations in Westchester County, New York.

Maruti Group, new franchisees in Chicago who operate Dunkin' and Jimmy John's franchises, will develop six restaurants in Will and Kendall County, Illinois.

Bhatt's Group in Northern Virginia, operators of several franchise brands, will join the QDOBA family upon opening three restaurants in the Greater Washington D.C. and Hagerstown, Maryland area.

Existing QDOBA franchisee, Metro Management Group, will expand their portfolio with five additional locations throughout the Washington D.C. area.

This announcement builds on the strong development success QDOBA has attained since the beginning of the summer with a growing pipeline of more than 70 units, including the latest development agreement inked by Thrive Restaurant Group to bring 30 restaurants to the Carolinas. QDOBA has appealed to multi-unit operators by adapting to the ever-evolving fast-casual industry, implementing strategies to meet the increased consumer demand for convenience, quality and accessibility.

To further incentivize growth, QDOBA most recently announced a $100,000 cash reward for operators who open new restaurants by September 2026, meeting the brand’s qualifications. The incentive is available to new franchisees dedicated to multi-unit development and existing franchisees adding incremental restaurants to their development growth plans.

“We have experienced 14 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales, and our brand averaged a 4.1% comps growth over the past two decades, with company-owned average unit volumes increasing to nearly $1.6M in 2023*,” added Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer at QDOBA. “This consistent performance, combined with our robust support system and strategic incentives, makes QDOBA a highly attractive opportunity for franchisees. We’re thrilled to partner with experienced operators who share our commitment to quality and growth, and we look forward to expanding our footprint across the country.”

*AUV based on Item 19 of the December 22, 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document.