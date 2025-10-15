QDOBA announced B Wild Investments, LLC via affiliate 7 Star Restaurants, LLC, has acquired 20 QDOBA restaurants from one of the brand’s longtime franchise groups. With this strategic transaction, B Wild Investments will become one of QDOBA’s largest U.S. franchise groups, on track to operate 70 restaurants across Alaska, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

The acquisition includes 20 restaurants – 16 across Colorado and four in Alaska. The Colorado locations span the Western Slope, including Vail, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Grand Junction, Montrose, and Steamboat Springs, as well as all Colorado Springs restaurants. All of the Alaska locations surround Anchorage. This milestone follows B Wild Investments’ recent 50-unit development agreement to bring new QDOBA restaurants to various cities throughout Utah, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, and Alaska.

“Finalizing this deal marks a defining moment for me and my team,” said Barry Dubin, Founder and CEO of B Wild Investments, LLC. “I’m very excited to join Qdoba given the strength and momentum of the brand as well as the very attractive opportunity to expand within existing and into new markets. Our strategy is to grow our footprint via new unit development and acquisitions of existing units while also honoring the strong operational foundation built by the former franchise owner. We look forward to investing in all the communities we serve and continuing to elevate QDOBA as an industry leader.”

A seasoned leader in multi-unit growth and operations, Dubin co-founded KBP Brands – which grew to more than 1,000 restaurant units nationwide – and currently serves as Executive Chairman of the largest Tide Laundromat franchisee in the U.S, US Laundry, LLC. His expansion with QDOBA underscores his continued commitment to building scalable, people-focused restaurant businesses.

“We are thrilled to have Barry expand his business portfolio with us and continue building on QDOBA’s strong growth trajectory,” said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer at QDOBA. “As one of the fastest-growing brands in the space, QDOBA continues to attract some of the best operators from QSR and casual dining, and Barry is no exception. Since joining the QDOBA family earlier this year, he’s already proven to be a stellar operator. We can’t wait to see what he does with these restaurants and the 50 more to come.”

With nearly 600 future restaurants in its development pipeline, QDOBA continues to target expansion across Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee. The brand currently operates in 45 states, with growth spanning both traditional restaurants and non-traditional venues, including airports, universities, and military bases.