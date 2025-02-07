During fashion’s most talked-about week, QDOBA is bringing a bold new look to the fashion scene with an unexpected creation: “Chip Pants.” These custom pants take edible accessorizing to the next level. Complete with built-in compartments for QDOBA’s signature crispy tortilla chips; Chip Pants are redefining snackable fashion by introducing a new aesthetic, Chip Core.

“At QDOBA, we’re always looking for unexpected ways to connect with consumers and showcase our products in a fresh, fun and flavorful way,” comments Kelsey Kraatz, Sr. Manager of National Media at QDOBA. “With Chip Pants, we’re combining two passion points of the younger generation — food and fashion — allowing us to engage with this key audience in a fun and memorable way.”

A recent study* identifies Gen Z as the “more self-consciously stylish generation” compared to Millennials. Gen Z is more likely than Millennials to say they’re “more fashionable than most people” (49.1% v. 42.3%) and that they keep up with current trends (45.4% vs. 40.8%).

By tapping into the intersection of fashion and food, QDOBA is able to resonate with key younger audiences and make the brand more than just a place to eat—but part of the Gen Z and Millennial lifestyle. This unexpected creation allows QDOBA to engage guests in a culturally relevant and timely way.

While its Chip Pants aren’t available for purchase anytime soon, fashionistas and foodies can catch the design in action on QDOBA’s social channels, including Instagram and TikTok.