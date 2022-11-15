QDOBA Has Added 34 Locations in 2022

QDOBA Mexican Eats is coming out of a development banner year after differentiating itself with flexible footprint options that allow the brand to work well in a variety of traditional and non-traditional venues. Plus, with several dayparts, broad consumer appeal, and a strong loyalty and catering business, franchisees have been well-positioned for sustained success, proven by the 34 QDOBA locations added in 2022.

Among the 34 locations, 16 were franchise, 16 were license and two were corporate openings — all of which highlight QDOBA’s continued focus on non-traditional and franchise locations. The license locations included seven military locations, two airport locations, a premium outlet location as well as the brand’s first Puerto Rico location and ghost kitchen. Additionally, the company ends the year with notable signed agreements in Cleveland, Alabama, and its largest franchise deal to date in the South Florida market.

“Our QDOBA team has continued working with several experienced franchise operator groups interested in developing locations in major markets, which has allowed us to accomplish several notable milestones in 2022,” says Jim Sullivan, CDO at QDOBA. “As we expand with current franchisees and connect with new operators, it is becoming clear to others what we’ve always known — QDOBA has the utmost potential to bring high value and added flexibility to one’s franchise portfolio. Now, we’re focused on bringing our world-class flavors to more individuals across the country with our strategic expansion efforts throughout North America.”

Over the past 12 months, the non-traditional openings in airports and military bases add to a collection of QDOBA restaurants that include flexible footprints in several attractive settings. Currently, QDOBA has more than 80+ restaurants in non-traditional environments open today and plans to exponentially grow in additional airports, military bases, and universities in 2023. With several design and floor plan options, QDOBA offers an attractive development opportunity within non-traditional locations, leaving the company eager to expand and make the world a more flavorful place.

QDOBA maintains its effort to keep the menu fresh and appealing with super cheesy options, like the cheese-crusted quesadilla and the smoky chicken cheese-crusted quesadilla to southwest steak burritos and fresca chicken bowls. More recently, they’ve added a surf and turf bowl along with a brand-new menu item, the brisket birria.