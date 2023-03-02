QDOBA Highlights Catering Options Ahead of NCAA Tournament

QDOBA’s Catering options bring the mouth-watering madness with its party packs: the Ultimate Nacho Bar, Mega Burrito 10-Pack and Chips & Dips Party Pack. With variety for all, the easy ordering option not only comes with delivery but also set up from one of QDOBA’s catering team members.

If you aren’t hosting and just looking to fill your QDOBA craving, QDOBA Rewards members can score 2X Rewards Points on every visit from March 12 through April 3, both in-store and online. With a “Click-to-Load” option members receive via email, guests can unlock their next free entrée faster with double points throughout the month. Of note, catering orders do not count towards double Rewards points.