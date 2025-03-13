QDOBA continues its impressive franchise expansion with major agreements to bring more than 33 new locations to key markets across the country. Alongside its growing network of traditional franchise restaurants, QDOBA is also accelerating non-traditional development, with new locations opening in airports, universities, and military bases. With these agreements and additional deals in the pipeline, QDOBA now surpasses 500 development commitments, reinforcing its strong appeal among multi-unit operators and solidifying its position as a leader in the fast-casual space.

“QDOBA’s momentum continues to accelerate, driven by strong franchise partnerships and a commitment to quality,” said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer at QDOBA. “We’re excited to welcome new franchisees who bring industry expertise and a shared passion for bold flavors. As we surpass 500 development commitments, we’re reinforcing our position as a premier fast-casual brand poised for long-term success.”

QDOBA celebrates several franchise groups spearheading major market developments, including PFGS, LLC, Empire Inc., Roaring Forks, LLC, Holy Guacamole, and Dhote & Turner, LLC.

In the Northeast, PFGS, LLC is set to develop 15 restaurants across the Springfield, Massachusetts, and Hartford, Connecticut markets. The group is also a multi-unit franchise owner, operating multiple KFC and Dunkin’ locations. Notably, Johnny Muhammad, former head of company operations for KFC U.S., is fulfilling a personal dream of becoming a franchise owner—an aspiration inspired by his father. His transition from corporate leadership to ownership represents a compelling story of entrepreneurship and vision.

Empire Inc. has committed to developing 10 locations in the greater Columbus, Ohio, market. The group brings extensive franchise and restaurant experience as multi-unit franchisees of Subway, Dunkin’, and Wing Snobs, managing more than 100 restaurants across multiple states.

The Midwest continues to see expected growth with new developments and agreements, as the second largest QDOBA franchisee in the system is expanding. Roaring Forks, LLC will add to their portfolio of more than 60 locations, planning three more restaurants in Rockford, Illinois. Meanwhile, Holy Guacamole signed on to develop a restaurant in Jamestown, North Dakota. With previous ownership experience at Dairy Queen and Quiznos, the Holy Guacamole group also brings restaurant experience and acumen to QDOBA.

In the Pacific Northwest, Dhote & Turner, LLC signed to develop four locations, adding to QDOBA’s expanding presence in the area. The group is a family of entrepreneurs and friends with extensive experience in foodservice, retail, and commercial development.

Non-traditional growth is also expanding for QDOBA, underscoring the brand’s growing appeal across the nation.

· The Gideon Toal Management Group recently opened a new non-traditional QDOBA location in Terminal A at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York.

· This spring, QDOBA will open at Colorado State University-Pueblo in partnership with Aladdin Campus Dining, marking the first collaboration between the two companies.

· In January, one of the largest franchisee groups in the QDOBA system, TIG, opened a second restaurant on the Rutgers University campus. The addition builds upon their portfolio of more than 30 restaurants.

While franchise growth increases, so does brand momentum. QDOBA achieved a 6.1% comp sales growth in fiscal year 2023, followed by 7.7% comp sales growth in fiscal year 2024. According to Black Box Intelligence, the brand outpaced the fast casual restaurant category in both years.

QDOBA continues to seek experienced multi-unit franchisees to develop key markets, including Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, and Tampa, while also expanding in non-traditional venues such as airports, universities, military bases, and casinos.