QDOBA Inks Largest Franchise Deal in Brand History

QDOBA Mexican Eats announced Wednesday it has signed a multi-unit franchise development agreement to bring 30 locations to North Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties over the next 10 years.

At the helm of the brand’s largest deal is Michael Guiffre, who has over two decades of leadership experience within the construction industry overseeing organization structure, customer relations and development. Guiffre’s first venture into restaurant operations was with Dunkin’, where he was the operating partner for 10 locations and recognized for the network’s performance which earned 13 million dollars annually.

The agreement comes as QDOBA charges into an aggressive growth phase, its sights set on expanding to 2,000 units through a mix of existing franchisees adding more units, signing new franchise agreements, and continuing corporate development. Following 60 franchise commitments in 2021, the brand is already working with several experienced franchisee groups interested in developing into major markets for 2022.

“After my experience with Dunkin’, I have been searching for the best opportunity to rejoin the restaurant industry,” says Guiffre. “QDOBA was the perfect option for me. With a variety of restaurant formats and selection sites, opening my locations is going to be a smooth process. I am ready to hit the ground running and continue to grow QDOBA’s presence across Southern Florida.”

Further differentiating itself, the QDOBA franchise opportunity has flexible footprint options that allow the brand to work well in a variety of traditional and non-traditional venues. With several dayparts, broad consumer appeal, and a strong off-premises/catering business, franchisees are well-positioned for sustained success. Furthermore, QDOBA’s streamlined and efficient buildouts reduce development costs for its franchisees.

“This deal is a tremendous step for QDOBA, and it further situates us as the key player in the Mexican fast casual segment,” adds Jim Sullivan, CDO at QDOBA. “Franchising with QDOBA gives operators the ability to grow with a nationally recognized brand that offers a great return on investment and tremendous corporate support. This is an opportunity that is second to none, and operators like Michael recognize that.”

As QDOBA continues to expand throughout the United States, it is actively seeking qualified multi-unit and multi-segment groups with experience in development strategy and focused on diversifying with a bold concept.