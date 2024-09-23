QDOBA, America’s “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” as voted by fans*, is challenging guests to dip if they dare! In honor of National Queso Day on September 20, QDOBA is introducing a new, limited-time offer, Queso Apocalypto & Chips. Its spiciest queso yet, Queso Apocalypto features layers of flavors, crafted with QDOBA’s Queso Diablo, topped with fiery hot crunchies, salsa roja, habanero salsa and pickled jalapeños. Make sure to head to a restaurant or order online to fire up your tastebuds before supplies burn out.

“At QDOBA, we believe queso should be celebrated every day, not just on National Queso Day,” said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. “Spicy foods are one of this year’s hottest (literally) food trends, and QDOBA has a passion for innovating new menu items our fans will love.”

Available as a side only beginning on September 20, the loaded Queso Apocalypto offers a spicy kick that ignites tastebuds and a distinct, fiery finish; it’s the perfect complement to any entrée. Queso Apocalypto & Chips is priced starting at $5.95 and available to order in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA app for pickup or delivery at participating locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, while supplies last.

Guests with milder palates can still enjoy QDOBA’s signature 3-Cheese Queso — a flavorful blend of cheeses, fire-roasted tomatoes and chilis, which is always free on any create-your-own entrée, or add a side of 3-Cheese Queso & Chips.

Whether you’re burrito obsessed, a bowl expert or a quesadilla stan, on this fun, food holiday, there’s no better way to elevate your meal than with QDOBA queso.

*QDOBA was named the “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’

Choice Awards in July 2024.