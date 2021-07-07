QDOBA is Offering Free Chips and Queso to New Reward Members

QDOBA is offering a “Queso Pass” to any new member who joins QDOBA Rewards from now until July 31.

For these new members, they will receive a free chips and queso with every entree purchase made, valid 30 days from the time the guest signs up. This offer is only valid for sign-ups through July 31. Each free chips & queso will be loaded into the guests' wallet after each eligible purchase for their next visit, and redemption instructions will be emailed to them.