QDOBA Opening New Store in Ann Arbor

QDOBA is expanding its footprint with the addition of its newest restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Located at 80 S. Zeeb Road, the 2,000-square-foot restaurant officially opens to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 10:30 a.m. EST. This location represents the fourth QDOBA in the Greater Ann Arbor region.

“While the past year brought many challenges, this new opening serves as a beacon of hope for the future, adding 40 new jobs to the local economy,” says Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA Mexican Eats. “Our mission is to bring flavor to people’s lives, and our newest QDOBA location in Ann Arbor helps us achieve this goal. We hope our expanded presence here enables more fans throughout the community to enjoy our delicious, freshly prepared Mexican eats.”

Like every QDOBA restaurant, the new location offers a robust menu with high-quality ingredients, such as freshly chopped veggies, in-house pickled jalapeños, flame-grilled steak and adobo chicken. Guests can walk through the line and enjoy one of QDOBA’s signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease, or they may build their own meal just how they like by choosing from a variety of entrée options, including burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads.