On the heels of a record-breaking year of growth and franchise development, QDOBA announced that the company has opened its 800th restaurant in Miami, Florida. The new restaurant, located in North Miami Beach at 14583 Biscayne Blvd, marks a significant milestone for the company, which is on track to expand to 1,600 restaurants by 2032.

“QDOBA is the best-kept secret in the restaurant industry and one of the fastest-growing brands in America. With 2025 included, we’ve averaged double-digit system sales growth over the past five years,” said John Cywinski, CEO of QDOBA. “QDOBA is a powerful brand with big-time momentum and an unbelievably bright future. It’s not surprising we continue to attract some of the best franchise partners from QSR and casual dining as they seek to diversify into the most attractive category in the restaurant industry.”

To accelerate growth in key markets, QDOBA now has more than 500 future restaurants in its development pipeline. The company is actively pursuing growth throughout Florida, as well as in Texas, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, California, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee.

“Over the past two years, QDOBA has welcomed nearly 20 new franchise partners, expanding our portfolio of high-quality, proven multi-brand restaurant operators from across the industry,” said Jeremy Vitaro, QDOBA’s Chief Development Officer. “This growth reflects our commitment to bringing our crave-worthy, bold flavors to more communities nationwide.”

QDOBA currently operates in 45 states and its expansion targets both traditional restaurants as well as non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, and military bases.

QDOBA is honored to be nominated in USA TODAY’s 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. Vote daily here — voting ends July 7.