QDOBA Retains Katz & Associates to Aid Growth in South Florida

QDOBA Mexican Eats, which recently signed a multi-unit franchise deal with Michael Guiffre to bring 30 locations to South Florida in the next 10 years, has retained Katz & Associates as a real estate partner. Katz’s David Emihovich and a team of Katz advisers will help secure sites for the fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand in North Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. Emihovich will be working with Guiffre who secured the territory for the development rights of QDOBA and who will serve as the operating partner.

David Emihovich, Partner, Katz & Associates, has extensive experience working with quick-serves and other retailers to expand in South Florida. He shares: “We’re very excited to be awarded the Qdoba business and look forward to working closely with Michael Guiffre to bring more high-quality, quick-service Mexican cuisine to the South Florida community.”

Emihovich is seeking sites of 1,950-2,400 square feet. Free-standing and prime end-cap opportunities are preferred. Contact David: davidemihovich@katzretail.com; 954-646-8617.

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people’s lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA’s delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to fit their personal tastes.

Katz & Associates began operations in January of 1996. The company currently maintains offices in New York City, Charlotte, Boca Raton, Nashville, New Jersey, and Orlando. Katz & Associates’ primary focus is assisting retailers, restaurants, and landlords in all capacities including strategic planning, market analysis, lease and sale negotiations, and dispositions.