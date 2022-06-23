QDOBA Rolls Out Citrus Lime Shrimp

Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant QDOBA today announced the introduction of Citrus Lime Shrimp, a new limited-time protein now available at participating QDOBA locations across the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA's new Citrus Lime Shrimp features sustainably sourced and BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) rated shrimp, all freshly sauteed in-house in a tangy citrus lime sauce. Seafood lovers, rejoice.

"In our successful market test, we learned that our guests want a lighter protein alternative they can feel good about eating," says QDOBA's Chief Marketing Officer Karin Silk. "Our Citrus Lime Shrimp is tossed in a tangy lime sauce and sauteed right in our kitchens. It delivers all the vibrant, fresh flavors you would expect from QDOBA and is a great choice for summertime. Guests can add our new shrimp to any entrée or indulge in our Surf & Turf Bowl or Burrito which feature Citrus Lime Shrimp and Grilled Adobo Steak. Because why choose only one when you can have double the protein AND double the flavor!"

QDOBA guests can create their own flavor masterpiece with Citrus Lime Shrimp or choose from two exclusive new chef-crafted Signature Eats:

Surf & Turf Burrito or Bowl —Freshly sauteed Citrus Lime Shrimp and Grilled Adobo Steak are paired with hand-crafted guacamole (at no extra charge), smoky chile crema, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese served over a bowl of cilantro lime rice and black beans.

—Freshly sauteed Citrus Lime Shrimp and Grilled Adobo Steak are paired with hand-crafted guacamole (at no extra charge), smoky chile crema, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese served over a bowl of cilantro lime rice and black beans. Citrus Lime Shrimp Burrito or Bowl (online exclusive)—Freshly sauteed Citrus Lime Shrimp, smoky chile crema, pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice, black beans, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla or served in a bowl.

QDOBA's Citrus Lime Shrimp is available to order in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pick-up or delivery at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.