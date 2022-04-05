QDOBA Signs Deal to Grow in Cleveland Area

QDOBA Mexican Eats announced it has signed a multi-unit franchise development agreement to bring 10 locations to the Cleveland area, including Geauga, Lake, Portage, Stark, Summit and Cuyahoga counties.



OM Ohio Queso, Inc., led by Amit Patel, Kalpesh Patel and Amanda Ristic, are spearheading this multi-unit deal. Backed by nearly two decades of operations experience ranging from Dunkin’ and Wingstop to Cousins Subs, the group is the perfect fit to guide the brand’s expansion.



“There is no denying that the Mexican restaurant sector is hot right now, and I don’t think that heat will ever die down,” says Amit Patel. “Choosing QDOBA was a simple process for us. We knew that to join a growing segment we needed to partner with a brand equipped with extensive corporate support, flexible restaurant formats and extensive national brand recognition – QDOBA checked all of those boxes.”



The agreement comes as QDOBA charges into an aggressive growth phase, its sights set on expanding to 2,000 units through a mix of existing franchisees adding more units, signing new franchise agreements, and continuing corporate development. Following 60 franchise development commitments in 2021, and recently announcing its largest franchise development agreement in brand history, QDOBA is continually working with several experienced franchisee groups interested in developing locations in major markets.



Further differentiating itself, the QDOBA franchise opportunity has flexible footprint options that allow the brand to work well in a variety of traditional and non-traditional venues. With several dayparts, broad consumer appeal, and a strong off-premises/catering business, franchisees are well-positioned for sustained success. Furthermore, QDOBA’s streamlined and efficient buildouts reduce development costs for its franchisees.



“QDOBA truly is a good fit anywhere – with our ability to fit into any space an operator can think of – we are able to continue expanding into new markets and bring our world-class flavors to more individuals across the country,” adds Jim Sullivan, CDO at QDOBA. “As we carry on expanding with current franchisees and connect with new operators, they recognize the potential that operating with QDOBA can bring to their franchise portfolio. Talented operators, like Amit, Kalpesh and Amanda, understand the value of the added flexibility and support we can offer.”