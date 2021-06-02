QDOBA Signs Multi-Unit Deal to Open Locations in Dallas-Fort Worth Market

QDOBA Mexican Eats, the largest franchise opportunity within the fast-casual Mexican segment, announced today that it has signed a multi-unit franchise development agreement in the Dallas area with a major multi-unit, multi-segment group, solidifying the brand’s staying power in the market.



The agreement to bring between seven and 10 new standalone QDOBA locations to the Dallas-Fort Worth area will nearly double the brand’s footprint in the growing market, with the first new location slated to open mid-2022. The agreement comes as QDOBA charges into an aggressive growth phase, its sights set on expanding to 2,000 units through a mix of existing franchisees adding more units, signing new franchisee agreements, and continuing corporate developments.



“We believe that successful franchises are built on flavorful food, frontline innovation, and strong partnerships,” says QDOBA’s Vice President of Franchise Development Shawn Caric. “As QDOBA continues to build out markets across the country, these core values remain front and center while we continue to expand our franchise network. We’re excited to continue working with proven franchisees with extensive restaurant and operational experience who are as committed to these values as we are.”



Further differentiating the QDOBA franchise opportunity are its flexible footprint options that allow the brand to work well in a variety of traditional and non-traditional venues. With several dayparts, broad consumer appeal, and a strong off-premises/catering business, franchisees are well-positioned for sustained success. Furthermore, QDOBA’s streamlined and efficient buildouts reduce development costs for its franchisees.



“QDOBA has entered an exciting period of growth and the nation’s top franchise groups are taking notice in a serious way,” Caric says. “From our high average unit volumes and flexible buildouts to national brand awareness and a great return on investment, we’ve built a model that truly checks all the boxes for franchisees.”