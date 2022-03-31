QDOBA Unleashes Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas

QDOBA introduced their new Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas, now available at participating locations across the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA's Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas level up the quesadilla experience by adding a cravable golden, cheesy crust on the outside of the quesadilla. It's the ultimate, cheese-lovers dream!

"At QDOBA, it's all about having exactly what you want to satisfy all of your cravings," says QDOBA Chief Marketing Officer Karin Silk. "Our Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla takes the classic quesadilla to the next level by adding a golden cheese crust to the outside. Why just have cheese on the inside when you can have it on the outside too? It's a cheese lover's greatest indulgence and we can't wait to see how our guests customize their Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas to make it their own."

Guests can satisfy their cravings by creating their own Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla from a wide variety of fresh and high-quality ingredients to choose from—including grilled chicken and steak, and flavorful salsas, sauces, and toppings. And at QDOBA, guests have the option to add hand-crafted guac and signature 3-cheese queso at no extra charge, so guests can customize their own cheesy creation that stretches the imagination.

QDOBA is also releasing an exclusive, chef-curated Signature Eat to celebrate the launch. The Smoky Chicken Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla is a golden cheese-crusted tortilla filled with flame-grilled adobo chicken, smoky chile crema, QDOBA's signature 3-cheese queso, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

QDOBA's Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla is exclusively available to order in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pick-up or delivery at locations in the U.S. and Canada.