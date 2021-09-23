QDOBA Unveils 'Flavor Your Future' Contest

As part of its commitment to make the world a more flavorful place, QDOBA announced the launch of its nationwide Flavor Your Future contest, which asks fans to share their passion with the world for a chance to win $10,000 to make their dreams a reality. QDOBA invites guests to submit a 60-seconds-or-less “flavorful” video that creatively shows how they would use the $10,000 prize. Three deserving entrants will be selected to win.

Whether an artist, musician, designer, student, volunteer or just someone with a really good idea, QDOBA brand fans are encouraged to enter by uploading their videos to the contest site, www.FlavorYourFuture.com from September 23 through October 20. Entries will be judged on authenticity, relevance, originality and quality.

“We appreciate the flavor our guests bring to their communities, and the Flavor Your Future contest is our way of helping them bring their talents and passions to the world,” says Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. “We can’t wait to see the inspiring stories our fans share with us.”

A group of 20 finalists will be selected via a panel of QDOBA Flavor Judges and will be announced on October 27 for public voting to help determine the three winners. Those who participate in voting will also be rewarded by automatically being entered to win 1 of 100 free entrees. Guests can follow along and vote for their favorite flavor campaigns by visiting www.FlavorYourFuture.com or following QDOBA on Instagram. All winners of the Flavor Your Future campaign will be notified by November 17.