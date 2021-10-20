QDOBA's Loaded Tortilla Soup Returns to the Menu

QDOBA is bringing back its Loaded Tortilla Soup starting November 9 for the winter season.

QDOBA’s Loaded Tortilla Soup combines hot tortilla soup with the guest’s choice of savory meats, rice, and beans, and flavors like sour cream, pico de gallo, 3-Cheese Queso and of course, guacamole – it’s free on the soup, too. It’s a storm front of flavor, all loaded into a crunchy, edible tortilla bowl.

“Based on popular demand, we’re excited to announce that our Loaded Tortilla Soup—beloved by fans all across the country—will return to a QDOBA near you this November for the winter season,” says Karin Silk, QDOBA’s vice president of off-premises and menu. “Our loyal soup enthusiasts can rejoice knowing their feedback made a difference in bringing this delicious, cold-weather staple back to our seasonal menu.”