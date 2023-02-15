QikServe Partners with Punchh on Integration

QikServe, a leading digital ordering and payment solutions provider in the hospitality industry, announced a partnership and platform integration with PAR Technology’s Punchh, the restaurant industry’s loyalty and engagement platform.

The partnership provides an integrated web, mobile and kiosk ordering experience, enabling restaurant guests to redeem loyalty rewards. Furthermore, guests ordering through self-serve kiosks can leverage kiosk scanners to scan QR or barcodes to automatically populate loyalty program discounts and coupons directly from their mobile devices during the ordering process.

“Modern restaurant guests want diverse digital engagement opportunities with their favorite restaurant brands as well as robust loyalty incentives; especially during these challenging, inflationary times,” says Robert Taylor, Executive Vice President, and Managing Director of U.S. Operations.

“Having the right in-store technology provides brands a consistent and easy-to-use way of extending their digital loyalty programs to customers, while making it seamless for operators to streamline transactions,” said Joe Yetter, General Manager of Punchh. “Our integration with QikServe is an exciting opportunity to help serve a community eager to offer their guests flexible, touchless ordering solutions that reward and improve the dining experience.

Clark Matthews, Vice President of Information Technology with El Pollo Loco adds: “Leveraging the QikServe and Punchh integration provides greater ordering convenience for our guests as well as richer order data and marketing insights to our operations.”

“We continue to expand worldwide, and more recently in the U.S. and Canada. Strong international partners like Punchh enable us to provide innovative solutions and integrations with industry leaders to forward-thinking hospitality organizations,” says Daniel Rodgers, founder and president of QikServe.