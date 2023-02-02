QSR and FSR to Launch New In-Person Events in 2023

WTWH Media, LLC, has announced the launch of two in-person events for the restaurant industry in 2023, the QSR Evolution Conference and the NextGen Restaurant Summit. The events, which will be co-located at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Atlanta, will take place September 6-7, 2023.

The QSR Evolution Conference, which is presented by QSR, is the only event that focuses solely on the needs of quick-service restaurant operators. At this unique event, attendees will hear and share perspectives on running the quick-service restaurant of the future.

The NextGen Restaurant Summit, which is presented by FSR, serves as a connecting point for the NextGen and emerging full-service restaurant brands that are defining the future of full-service restaurants.

“Launching these events is a game-changing step for our brands,” says Greg Sanders, Group Publisher of QSR and FSR. “The opportunity to bring our unique audiences together in person to share and learn from one another is the perfect complement to our integrated media offerings. The agenda is highlighted by our keynote speakers: Andrew Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A; Trevor Haynes, President, North America of Subway; and Chris Tomasso, CEO of First Watch. Additional speakers include more than 80 accomplished industry leaders from across both sectors."

“The overwhelmingly positive response we’ve received from speaker invitations is telling,” says Danny Klein, Editorial Director of QSR and FSR. “There is pent-up demand for the education and networking these events will bring to the restaurant industry.”

For full agenda and speaker rosters, visit the event websites at QSREvolutionConference.com and NextGenRestaurantSummit.com. Early-bird attendee registration will begin on March 1, 2023.

Sponsorship Contact

For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Eugene Drezner at edrezner@wtwhmedia.com or 919-945-0705.

About QSR

QSR delivers timely and in-depth reporting on the $350 billion quick-service restaurant industry. For 25 years, QSR has defined this market, which includes traditional fast food, fast casual, coffee, snacks, concessions, and related segments of the foodservice industry.

About FSR

FSR informs, connects, and enriches the $300 billion full-service restaurant industry, which includes independent restaurants; national, regional, and emerging restaurant chains; and multi-concept hospitality groups.

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The Company serves seven core industry verticals including design engineering, robotics, life sciences, renewable energy, food service, convenience retail, and clubs & resorts. For more information on WTWH, please visit https://www.wtwhmedia.com.