QSR Automations Brings its Solutions to Senior Living Facilities across the Country

QSR Automations, the global leader in restaurant technology, has brought its innovative solutions to senior living destinations around the country after entering a partnership with Erickson Senior Living, the second largest independent living provider in the US today.

Leveraging its ConnectSmart platform, QSR Automations began partnering with Erickson in 2022 and is now helping their kitchens serve more than 28,000 residents daily across its national network of senior living communities. The partnership allows them to reach maximum efficiency through capabilities including delayed routing, which ensures dishes are made consistently and delivered to the table at exactly the right time; and capacity management, which avoids crowded lobbies and overworked servers. All of these efficiencies result in a calmer, quieter kitchen, and a more pleasant dining experience for residents and their guests.

“Residents of Erickson Senior Living communities lead vibrant and actively engaged lifestyles, and their dining experiences are an important part of their daily lives,” says Kevin Bunn, Vice President of Dining Services at Erickson Senior Living. “By partnering with QSR Automations, we are able to layer in efficient technology that replicates that of a traditional, world-class restaurant experience, which is really exciting both for our teams and our guests.”

Restaurant technology can also aid in off-premise ordering and contactless delivery, which may be crucial for residents with limited mobility or underlying health conditions. QSR Automations’ ConnectSmart platform can aid in timing to-go and delivery orders so they arrive at their destination at the proper temperature, and automated packing checklists ensure dishes arrive with all requested modifications and additions while eliminating waste.

“Our fully customizable solutions layer seamlessly with existing systems, so communities aren’t required to start from scratch with all new technologies,” says Sean O’Dwyer, Business Consultant at QSR Automations. “We can meet each community where they are and address their unique pain points, to get them to the next level in efficiency and diner experience.