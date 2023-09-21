QSR Automations Named Finalist for Women in Business at 20th Annual Stevie Awards

QSR Automations, global industry leader in kitchen automation and guest management services since 1996, was named a Finalist in the Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women category at the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 10. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. As a workplace led by sixty percent female executives, including CEO Angela Leet, QSR Automations is honored to be a Finalist for the Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women category.

Prior to becoming the CEO of the company she built with her late husband, Leet was no stranger to working in male-dominated industries with years of leadership experience in technology, energy and construction. It was this experience that influenced her commitment to mentoring other women in STEM.

“Mentoring both female leaders who are well-established in their careers and young adults who are just getting started is an important passion of mine,” comments Angela Leet, CEO of QSR Automations. “From one-to-one mentoring opportunities to a requirement that at least fifty percent of all C-suite positions be held by women, I am dedicated to directly overseeing the development of future women leaders within our organization.”

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 20th annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.

President of the Stevie Awards, Maggie Miller, said, “In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations. We look forward to celebrating our 20 years of recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York on November 10.”

Leet adds, “The Stevie Awards are an extremely prestigious recognition and I am beyond proud to be among those organizations recognized for inspiring a legacy of strong female leaders.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.