QSR Automations Names Angela Ciliberti-Riedling as VP of Product Strategy

Industry leader in kitchen technology QSR Automations welcomed Angela A. Ciliberti-Riedling as the Vice President of the newly formed department of Product Strategy. Previously a Global Director at beverage manufacturer Brown-Forman overseeing application development and innovation, Ciliberti-Riedling brings over 25 years of total experience working at Fortune 500 and start-up companies to her new executive role.

“Bringing Angela on to lead our product strategy is a very exciting enhancement for QSR Automations,” says CEO Angela Leet. “Angela brings with her a beautiful alchemy of passion for technology and experience in customer-centered business, and I am excited to work alongside her in the years to come.”

Implemented this spring, the Department of Product Strategy will facilitate product expansion and quality. As leader of the department, Ciliberti-Riedling will oversee product roadmaps, innovation, and design, ensuring that products remain at the forefront of hospitality technology. Ciliberti-Riedling said she was prompted in part to join QSR Automations because of her previous experience in tech start-ups in Silicon Valley early in her career.

“Next to family, technology is the great passion of my life, and being immersed in technology in Silicon Valley was like being a kid in a candy store,” said Ciliberti-Riedling. “I was drawn to QSR Automations because the innovation and forward-thinking that takes place here is like something you would see out there.”

Ciliberti-Riedling said she will draw on her experience both with nimble start-ups and large corporations to collaborate with QSR Automations’ board of advisors and current customers to leverage available data and creative thinking to ultimately improve the dining experience for guests all over the world.

“At the highest level, this role will set the vision for QSR Automations, and by extension the industry,” says Ciliberti-Riedling. “I am looking forward to building on QSR’s strong customer relationships to work together to break down the barriers they face when it comes to technology and efficiency.”

Ciliberti-Riedling is a two-time graduate from the University of Louisville, earning both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering from the school. The computer engineer also holds a Master of Management from No. 1 ranked U.S.-based MM program, the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business. She is dedicated to helping women excel in the industry and empowers a new generation of leaders as an Advisory Board Member of RockIT Women.

Ciliberti-Reidling is not the only new hire that QSR Automations is celebrating this year. The leader in kitchen technology also welcomed Shawn Campbell as the brand’s new Director of Software Development, and Joshua Cates as Senior Director of Shared Services.

Leveraging more than 20 years of experience in Software Development, Campbell will be responsible for ensuring QSR Automation’s software offerings remain best in class. He joined QSR Automations in June 2021 as Manager of Software Development, before being promoted to director in May. Prior to embarking on his professional career, Campbell served in the Army.

Cates first joined QSR Automations in 2017 as the manager of Software Administration before being promoted to Director of Technology experience. In addition to more than 15 years of experience as a business analyst, Cates is also certified in Six Sigma Green Belt, Agile Requirements Gathering, CSM, and CSPO.

These new hires come on the heels of several new developments for the almost 30-year-old technology pioneer. Last year, the brand welcomed a new CEO, Angela Leet, who took the helm after the passing of her husband and founder of QSR Automations, Lee Leet. In October, Leet cut the ribbon at the grand opening of QSR’s new headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, a $10 million project that added 30 jobs to the area. Finally, earlier this month, the company unveiled its new logo and website.