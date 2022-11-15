QSR Automations Receives Honors at 19th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Angela Leet, QSR Automations’ CEO, was proud to accept two bronze awards on behalf of the kitchen automation pioneer for the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The innovator in kitchen technology was honored for both its achievement in growth over the past year, as well as its accomplishments in customer satisfaction. The awards ceremony took place on November 11 in Las Vegas.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business hailed as the world’s premier business awards, honors women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Despite numerous challenges facing the industry during the past couple of years, Leet took the helm of QSR Automations in March 2021 after the passing of QSR’s founder, and her husband, Lee Leet. Since assuming her position as CEO, QSR has celebrated several milestones, including cutting the ribbon on the company’s $10 million headquarters and unveiling a new logo and website. In addition, the company, which was founded in 1996, has expanded to include a new Department of Product Strategy, which will ensure that QSR’s technology remains at the forefront of the industry. Notably, Leet has also championed women, and the executive team is now comprised of more than 60 percent female leadership.

“The last couple of years have been both challenging and exhilarating,” says Leet. “I am proud of the way we have faced every roadblock and emerged stronger than ever. It’s an honor to accept these awards on behalf of QSR Automations as a symbol for the incredible work we’ve done for ourselves and our customers we’ve done for ourselves and our customers.”

In the wake of this impressive growth and evolution, QSR Automations has never lost sight of its commitment to providing its customers with the highest level of service. In fact, the support services team is currently tracking a 99 percent satisfaction rate in post-tech support surveys.

“The growth we’ve achieved over the past few years would mean nothing if we weren’t also treating our current customer base well,” says Kathi Klein, Vice President of Hardware Solutions and Support. “We want all of our customers to feel like our only customer, and we’re very proud to be recognized for that commitment.”

Leet’s nomination was among 1,500 other entries from around the world. Award winners were determined through seven juries composed of over 150 business professionals. Her passion and consistent leadership for QSR Automations is honored as some of the best in the world.