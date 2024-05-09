QSR Automations, best-in-class leader in restaurant technology, will be joining the largest gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western hemisphere at the National Restaurant Association Show on May 18-21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois to showcase its recently launched innovation, ConnectSmart RecipesPlus, a digital recipe platform aimed at transforming restaurant kitchen operations.

For years, restaurants have relied on old-fashioned printed recipe books prone to accumulating stains, being lost in translation, or just lost in general to manage their kitchens and feed hungry patrons. QSR Automation’s ConnectSmart RecipesPlus is providing a new alternative to those restaurant kitchens that are ready to provide their guests and kitchen staff with an elevated experience.

Since its inception over 25 years ago, QSR Automations has been dedicated to making restaurants smarter through its various innovations and technologies that push the dining experience forward. From kitchen automation, guest management platforms, and so much more, the company is committed to providing solutions to the challenges and changes facing restaurateurs, diners, and employees every day.

“Making service easier for everyone is a key component of our vision at QSR Automations, so anytime we start developing a new product, we keep that top of mind. We are thrilled to share our latest innovation, ConnectSmart RecipesPlus, with the industry at the National Restaurant Association Show and highlight how this solution can help the industry streamline training, improve employee retention rates, facilitate smoother kitchen workflows, and enhance the guest experience,” shares QSR Automations CEO, Angela Leet.

To learn more about how ConnectSmart RecipesPlus can not only replace old-fashioned and outdated recipe books, but also ensure accuracy in the kitchen and a consistent guest experience, visit us at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago on May 18-21.