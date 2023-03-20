Qu Names Niko Papademetriou Co-Founder

Qu, the unified commerce platform for fast-casual and quick-service restaurant chains, announced Niko Papademetriou has been named Co-Founder by Qu’s Board of Directors and leadership team.

Niko serves as Qu’s Senior Vice President for Sales & Business Development and has been central to Qu’s growth for nearly a decade. He began as Qu’s third employee in 2014 and has relentlessly led business development for the company.

“Recognizing Niko as co-founder reflects our belief that he has uniquely contributed to Qu’s success above and beyond traditional measures. He is a trusted partner and leader to clients, colleagues, and the restaurant technology industry. We celebrate his contributions, not just to Qu, but the restaurant industry and look forward to his continued success with Qu,” says Amir Hudda, Qu’s CEO.

Qu was the first company to envision unifying restaurant commerce through a thoroughly modern platform architecture. While innovation drives the tech company, it is the company’s unique ethos to put industry and people first when advising restaurants, that makes Qu stand out.

“Niko is a tremendous asset for Qu and our customers. He understands first-hand how digital transformation and unification are essential for restaurant enterprises to thrive in the decades ahead,” remarks Hudda. “His promotion to co-founder demonstrates Qu’s modern perspective on how to recognize the important contributions of individuals in our growing company.”

“I’ve always felt a deep sense of ownership here; more so even, a responsibility to my colleagues, our customers, and to restaurants,” says Papademetriou. “As we scale the company, that feeling only grows. I’m more excited today about helping operators advance their businesses, and better connect with their guests, than ever before. I appreciate the vote of confidence from Amir and our board, and look forward to continuing to responsibly evolve the industry that has been so good to me.”