Quality Restaurant Group Acquires 12 Sonic Drive-In Locations

Today, Quality Restaurant Group (QRG) announced the acquisition of 12 Sonic Drive-In locations in the greater Jacksonville, Florida region. The restaurants and real estate will be run by the QualityDrive-In division of Quality Restaurant Group, formed exclusively to own and operate a best in class Sonic Drive-In franchisee group and related real estate. Over the past two years QRG has grown by over 110% and added approximately 150 restaurants including new Pizza Huts, Arby’s and Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants in addition to the recently acquired Sonic Drive-In stores. The company is now one of the nation’s largest multi-unit franchisee organizations with operations in 15 states.

Jason McNeill, Vice President of Quality Drive-In comments “We are excited to bring in these additional Sonic Drive-In locations to our portfolio. We welcome the new employees in Florida and are excited about their future with us. We plan to make significant capital improvements in these locations and operate them as best in class Sonic Drive-Ins in the state of Florida. We also look forward to building additional Sonic locations in the greater Jacksonville area in the very near future.”

According to Matt Slaine, CEO of Quality Restaurant Group, “I am excited to continue to grow our business under the leadership of Jason and his team and to grow the partnership with Sonic and Inspire Brands. We believe in the Sonic brand leadership and are excited about all of the future opportunity and growth for this brand. This acquisition takes us to approximately 100 restaurant locations in the state of Florida.”

“This is a major opportunity for us as an organization. We strive to be operational leaders and use data to grow and make decisions,” says Matt Zeiger, Chief Financial Officer. “I am looking forward to working with these restaurants in Jacksonville to serve our customers and the brand better.”

Nicole Hethcox, VP of People Resources, comments, “Over the past few years since its founding, Quality RestaurantGroup has continuously reinvested in its employees, assets, and communities. The Company strives to be an employer of choice both in its Greensboro, North Carolina Restaurant Support Center as well as in each of its local communities. Through programs such as discounted or free meals to its employees, tuition reimbursements, and unlimited career opportunities, QRG attracts and retains the very best employees.”