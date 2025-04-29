Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms* for the fourth consecutive time. Qualtrics is positioned highest for its Ability to Execute and furthest for its Completeness of Vision.

“Qualtrics is a Leader for the fourth time in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, which we believe underscores our commitment to continued innovation in our products and our rapidly growing customer base,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics President of Product and Engineering. “Our XM for Customer Experience suite is used by thousands of organizations across the world to effortlessly understand and improve their customer experience across every channel and journey – including digital, location and customer care – and is providing the intelligence and omnichannel insights companies need to win now and in the coming era of agentic AI.”

“Gartner® defines Voice of the Customer (VoC) platform as one that integrates feedback collection, analysis, and action into a single, interconnected platform that helps understand and improve the customer experience (CX).” VoC software “enables leaders responsible for functions such as customer service, marketing, or sales to better manage the customer experience through a deep understanding of customer needs, motivations, goals and behaviors. The resulting insights trigger recommendations and actions across the enterprise.”



Qualtrics provides a single, easy-to-use platform for managing the entire omnichannel customer experience



New capabilities in the XM for Customer Experience suite – including Location Experience Hub and Qualtrics Assist for CX – allow businesses to bring together structured and unstructured feedback across every channel to create a complete view of their customer experience and take quick, targeted action by equipping frontline teams with real-time insights, support, and recommendations to improve experiences in the moment.

Qualtrics also recently announced Experience Agents: highly specialized AI agents that autonomously deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences at scale across every channel and interaction. Experience Agents are designed to interact directly with customers and employees and are rooted in the unique ability of Qualtrics to understand the human experience.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms, Deborah Alvord, Maria Marino, Chad Storlie, Patrick Quinlan, Michael Maziarka, 16 April 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.