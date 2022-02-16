The Queso Shop to Open February 17 in Atlanta's Toco Hills

The Queso Shop, a takeout taco and queso concept from Atlanta native and restaurateur Carson Young is set to open Thursday, February 17 in Atlanta's Toco Hills neighborhood. Located next to sister restaurant Yumbii, Atlanta’s first food truck turned taco shop, The Queso Shop (2907 N. Druid Hills Rd NE) will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11am-9pm and will offer pickup and delivery.

The Queso Shop will feature a self-service ordering kiosk, deemed a Taco ATM, with a walk-up window to pick up fresh tacos, plus favorites including queso, guac and homemade pico, quesadillas, salad, sides like Mexican Corn and Charro Beans, homemade churros and more. A Mexican Rotisserie Chicken Family Meal will be available daily after 4pm to serve groups of three to four. Available while supplies last, the meal will feature a whole Mexican-spiced Rotisserie Chicken served with flour tortillas, choice of two sides, taco shop guac, pico de gallo, chips & queso. Check out the full menu here.

Designed by Lindsay Denman, The Queso Shop will have a West Coast-cool aesthetic, just like Yumbii. The space’s California-inspired vibe will feature a bright color scheme with hot pink and neon accents. Guests can enjoy their meal outside on Yumbii’s patio or take it to go.

Founded in 2010 by native Atlantan Carson Young, Yumbii pioneered Atlanta’s food truck movement, serving up tacos and sesame fries all over the city and receiving an outpouring of accolades, including The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s “Best of the Big A,” Atlanta Magazine’s “50 Best Tacos in Atlanta” and Creative Loafing’s “Readers’ Choice for Best Food Truck.”

In 2017, Young opened Yumbii’s first brick-and-mortar location in Brookwood Hills, and that same year, The Queso Truck was first introduced in Los Angeles before making its way to Atlanta in 2019. Today, Young operates two Yumbii storefronts (Brookwood Hills and Toco Hills), the Yumbii food truck and The Queso Truck. Both The Queso Shop and Yumbii are opening locations at Moores Mill Center and Midtown Promenade this year, and Yumbii will open in Alpharetta at The Atwood spring 2022. The beloved brands’ well-known and brightly-painted food trucks will continue to pop up all over the city, offering Yumbii and The Queso Shop on the go.