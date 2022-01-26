Questex Announces New Engagement Strategy, Moves Digital Signage Experience to November

Questex today announces a new strategy to engage with the global digital signage community, providing a series of touch points throughout the year to connect buyers and sellers. As part of this new approach, the company announces that the Digital Signage Experience will move to November 2022 and will be co-located at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) with Live Design International (LDI) and XLIVE – two large Questex events focused on the entertainment design and technology industry as well as live event experiences.

“In discussions with our advisory board and industry stakeholders, it became clear that there were several strong reasons to move the event – the DSE community signaled that it wants to get together later in the year, allowing us to align the show better with year-end planning cycles,” says Marian Sandberg, VP & Market Leader, Questex. “In addition, as public spaces and digital worlds continue to evolve, the digital screen becomes an increasingly essential portal to future experiences and bringing together these three technology and experience focused events makes a great deal of sense.”

The new year-round engagement strategy includes:

A dedicated digital signage pavilion, content tracks and networking at Questex’s upcoming Bar & Restaurant Expo on March 21-23, 2022 in Las Vegas.

A series of webinars and virtual events designed at reaching digital signage end user markets, leveraging Questex established audiences across Hotels, Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, Technology and other sectors.

A regular interview series with digital signage thought leaders and association partners to discuss and understand the shifting landscape of digital signage needs.

All these activities will culminate in the DSE event on November 17-19, 2022, co-located with LDI and XLIVE.

“We support DSE’s strategic shift to later in the year," says Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B for Sony Electronics’ Professional Solutions Americas and DSE Advisory Board Member. "We have heard a great deal of excitement around the relaunch of DSE from our digital signage colleagues and I know the anticipation will only build. Moving the show to November, and especially alongside another technology show, creates a beneficial opportunity for attendees. We look forward to sponsoring the revival of this iconic industry event in the fall.”

Jackie Walker, Senior Director, CX & Innovation Consulting for Publicis Sapient, adds, "We are very excited about running the show alongside LDI, allowing attendees to get a much more holistic view of the opportunities in digital signage extending to audience immersion and broader customer experience in one trip to Las Vegas."

Brad Gleeson, Executive Producer, Digital Signage Experience, explains, “LDI and XLIVE are a natural fit for a co-location, and we’re excited about the crossover audience. Our new strategy will also help to get digital signage solution providers in front of the wide ranging Questex end user audiences throughout the year – from hotels, education, healthcare, bars and restaurants – we can help connect audiences.”

Questex is committed to providing a full refund to all attendees, exhibitors and sponsors who were previously signed up to participate in DSE on March 22-24, 2022 event in Las Vegas. Further details on how to register, attend and exhibit at DSE on November 17-19, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center will be available shortly on the DSE website.