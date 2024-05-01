Questex, the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, announces the launch of Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, an extension of the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators. With the theme “Unlock your profit potential,” the event will bring together 4,500 bar, restaurant and hotel owners, operators, GMs, investors, and developers. Co-located with The Hospitality Show, October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, this venue will serve as a hub for cultivating fresh partnership opportunities within the hotel industry.

“We are thrilled to broaden our Bar & Restaurant portfolio in collaboration with The Hospitality Show,” states Tim McLucas, VP and Market Leader of the Bar & Restaurant Group at Questex. “Hospitality venues, hotels, restaurants, and bars form a tightly knit ecosystem, and Questex’s Hospitality portfolio fosters connections among owners, investors, and operators through live events, education, and networking. The expansion of Bar & Restaurant Expo into this new market presents significant new opportunities for hotel owners and operators to access leading products, services and expertise, that can enhance guest experience and accelerate their profitability.”

Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas will allow attendees to explore collaborative partnerships between bars, restaurants, and hotels; gain insights from industry experts through engaging workshops and discussions; and offer a networking hub where attendees can sample craft cocktails, taste delicious food items and build new, strategic relationships.

Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas will address key topics including: venue profitability, menu development, marketing and promotions, people and staffing, operational efficiency, guest experience and more.

In addition, the Expo Hall will feature a Live Demo Stage, a central Networking Bar, and more than 100 suppliers of food, beverage, technology, equipment, supplies, and furnishing products.

Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas early bird registration goes on sale in May.