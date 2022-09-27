Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Unveils DIZZIE Award Finalists

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today unveils the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) finalists. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place November 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, “I was truly impressed by the number of high-quality entries. It’s clear that digital signage is no longer an afterthought, but an integral part of a building’s design. Brands and organizations are effectively using the medium to reach its target audience and fulfill strategic objectives.”

The 2022 DIZZIE Award finalists:

Corporate Environments

88 Kearny Street, submitted by DetaiLED

Amazing Stories of Asurion Help: Immersive Installation, submitted by Belle & Wissell

Gensler Austin Lobby, submitted by SNA Displays

TK Elevator/TK Towers, submitted by Nanolumens

Verizon Innovation Center at The Hub on Causeway, submitted by NBBJ | ESI Design

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)

City National Bank Programmatic OOH and Mobile Retargeting Campaign, submitted by Vistar Media

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport - All-Digital Airport Advertising Program, submitted by Clear Channel Airports

Green City Solutions Digital Signage that Cleans the Air We Breathe, submitted by BrightSign

Piaggio Fast Forward/ENGINE, submitted by Vistar Media

New All-Digital Media Network at LaGuardia’s Reimagined Terminal C, submitted by Clear Channel Airports

Educational Environments

Havergal College Donor Wall, submitted by Envision

Iowa State Stark Sports Performance Center, submitted by Nanolumens

Native New York, submitted by C&G Partners

The Catalyst Center for Davis School District, submitted by Ford AV

Vue Orleans - Confluence of Culture Exhibit, submitted by DetaiLED

Entertainment & Recreation

Basic-Fit: European rollout of 1,100+ clubs, submitted by First Impression Audiovisual

Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Moving Screens, submitted by DetaiLED

Jurassic World Dominion Digital Lobby Experience, submitted by Regal

One World Observatory Immersive Experience, submitted by Float4

SNØ, submitted by ZetaDisplay

Experiential Design & Planning

City of Cambridge (Canada) Winter Illumination, submitted by Aligned Vision Group

Grandscape, submitted by SNA Displays

Nike Bra Fit, submitted by Convergencia Digital Signage

Spider-Man No Way Home Digital Takeover, submitted by Harkins Theatres

The Orbit Retail Experience, submitted by SNA Displays

Healthcare Environments

The SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning Donor Wall & Interactive Experience, submitted by Envision

Constant Media Interactive Digital Wallboards, submitted by TelemetryTV

Constant Media Waiting Room Health Displays, submitted by TelemetryTV

Hospitality

Turtle Bay Resort A/V Refresh, submitted by BrightSign, Red Dot Digital Media & Spinitar

Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted by Moment Factory

Public Spaces

AT&T Discovery District, submitted by Moment Factory and SNA Displays

First Republic Bank – Hudson Yards LED Wall, submitted by Telecine

Kia Takes Over Times Square, submitted by Centerstage

The Globe Interactive Installation at AT&T Discovery District, submitted by Float4

Yas Mall Experience, submitted by Necsum Trison

Restaurants

Data-Driven Menu-Board Design Transformation for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, submitted by Creative Realities

I Heart Mac & Cheese Systemwide Store Redesign, submitted by Raydiant

Krispy Kreme Edinburgh St James, submitted by embed signage

McCormick / 360i: Frank’s RedHot Branded Food Service, submitted by Vistar Media

Retail Environments

7-Eleven Digital Menu Board Transformation, submitted by Creative Realities

Canada Goose Global Footwear Experience, submitted by iGotcha Media

Falabella Flagship, submitted by Necsum Trison

Fredrik & Louisa’s new flagship store in Steen & Strøm, submitted by ZetaDisplay

House of Rituals, submitted by First Impression and BrightSign

Transportation

Digital Signage Controller for Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, submitted by Radiant Technology Group

Dubai ExpoLink 2020 World Fair – The Futuristic Metro Line, submitted by Global Display Solutions

Hurtigruten MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen, submitted by ZetaDisplay

Passenger Queue System at Toronto Pearson International Airport, submitted by Omnivex

The Colour Bath at Tokyo's Shinjuku Station, submitted by Moment Factory

Venues

First Americans Museum of Oklahoma Takes Guests on an Immersive Storytelling Experience, submitted by Peerless-AV

Hollywood Park Smart Navigation, submitted by PAM

Multimedia Construction Project of Smart Field in Badouzi Fishing Harbor, Taiwan, submitted by Nova Media

Our House: World’s first electronic dance music experience, submitted by First Impression Audiovisual

Worre Studios Las Vegas, submitted by Christie

Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design. Winners will be announced on November 18 at DSE 2022 during a special awards ceremony.

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation. They include: